      Weather Alert

Watch as Parker McCollum breaks a “Pretty Heart” in new music video

Jan 29, 2020 @ 5:00pm

MCA Nashville“What does that say about me, now that I broke your pretty heart?” newcomer Parker McCollum asks in his debut single.

While the 27-year-old’s already a star in his native Texas, “Pretty Heart” is the track that’s poised to be his breakthrough hit on the national scene. In his new music video, Parker performs the tune against the New York City skyline, while flashbacks illustrate an ill-fated romance with a blonde love interest.

You can check out the music video on YouTube now, ahead of Parker’s major label debut album, which is set to arrive on MCA Nashville sometime this year.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

TAGS
963KLLL Country News KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Team KLLL
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
George Strait adds two Vegas dates during National Finals Rodeo
Recent JMM Podcasts