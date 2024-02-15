96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Watch Blake + Gwen sing “Purple Irises” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

February 15, 2024 10:00AM CST
Share
Ellen von Unwerth/Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani took their love and new duet, “Purple Irises,” to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Valentine’s Day.

The romantic ode was performed in front of arranged purple irises, with Gwen dressed in a pink flowery dress and Blake in a black suit.

“But if someone comes along and tries to love you like I love you/ Don’t know what I’d do, don’t wanna lose you/ If someone comes along and tries to take you, tries to make you/ Don’t let ’em change your mind/ Wonder why you took a risk/ On a broken heart you cannot fix/ No, I never knew a love like this/ Now I’m picking purple irises,” they harmonized in the chorus.

“We love this song so much. It’s a song Gwen wrote with a couple of friends of hers, and I fell in love with it the first time I heard it,” Blake shared in a press statement. “She knew there was something different about it and asked me to come in and sing with her.”

“Purple Irises” follows Blake and Gwen’s earlier chart-topping collabs “Happy Anywhere” and “Nobody but You.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

The PainterCody Johnson
3:10pm
Red Dirt RoadBrooks & Dunn
3:06pm
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
3:03pm
The House That Built MeMiranda Lambert
2:59pm
We Dont Fight AnymoreCarly Pearce Ft. Chris Stapleton
2:56pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Chris Young Reveals Bruises On Back After Being Shoved By Law Enforcement Officer:
2

Toby Keith Loses Fight to Cancer - Tributes Continue
3

Toby Keith's Final Interview
4

Binge Watching with Chris Woolsey February 2024 Edition
5

Behind the Wheel: Riccardo Scamarcio's Journey with 'Race for Glory'