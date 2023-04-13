96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Watch Dylan Scott react to his first ACM nomination, from the sauna

April 13, 2023 10:15AM CDT
Jason Davis/Getty Images

Dylan Scott was done with his morning workout and sweating it out in the sauna when he found out about his ACM nomination for New Male Artist of the Year.

This marks the first time Dylan has received an ACM nomination.

“Just finished a workout, in the sauna minding my own dang business in my underwear, and I just got nominated for a freakin’ ACM award! Like, I’m freaking out right now! What?!” Dylan exclaimed in a video on Instagram.

“I’ve been in this town for freakin’ 13 years and I just got nominated for an ACM award, and I’m absolutely beside myself,” he adds.

Dylan’s current single, “Can’t Have Mine (Find You A Girl),” is approaching the top 30 on the country charts. The track is off his latest album, Livin’ My Best Life, which dropped in August 2022 and includes the hit “New Truck.”

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, streams live on Amazon Prime Video May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

