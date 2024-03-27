96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Watch Kane Brown’s daughter Kingsley pick his tour outfits

March 27, 2024 2:00PM CDT
Share
ABC

Kane Brown‘s kicking off his In The Air Tour Thursday, and he’s enlisted his daughter Kingsley to be his fashion consultant for the stage.

“got some help packing for tour,” Kane captioned an Instagram Reel.

The video features Kane and Kingsley picking out outfits for his tour, with Kingsley being the main decider on what goes in Kane’s suitcase and what doesn’t.

“Is this one perfect? How about this this one?” Kingsley asks her dad as she picks out the black-colored outfits for him. “Yeah, I like those. Good pick,” Kane replies. 

But not every choice got a “yes” from Kane. 

“Those are a little bright,” Kane tells Kingsley as she picks up a pair of red socks.

After choosing all her favorite clothes, Kingsley and Kane put the folded clothes into pieces of luggage, all ready to follow Kane on tour.

“Say, ‘We did it!’” Kane tells his 4-year-old, to which she echoes, “We did it!” “Say ‘And that’s how we pack,’” he adds. “That’s how we pack,” Kingsley says with a smile on her face.

You can watch the full Reel on Kane’s Instagram.

For Kane’s full In The Air Tour schedule, visit kanebrownmusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Here For A Good TimeGeorge Strait
6:57pm
We Dont Fight AnymoreCarly Pearce Ft. Chris Stapleton
6:53pm
Fall In LoveBailey Zimmerman
6:50pm
Dirt CheapCody Johnson
6:41pm
What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
6:38pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Statement from head coach Krista Gerlich
2

Scream 7 to Aliens Discovering Gold Records
3

Man, 22, Reported Missing After Being Kicked Out Of Luke Bryan's Nashville Bar
4

Dolly Parton Teases Beyonce Singing “Jolene”
5

Lucie Tiger stops by the KLLL New Music Lounge to sing "Found My Home"