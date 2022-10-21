96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Watch Kelly Clarkson and Dwayne Johnson Cover Loretta Lynn

October 21, 2022 10:00AM CDT
Kelly Clarkson was joined by Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson on Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.  The actor joined Clarkson on stage for her “Kellyoke” segment, where the two belted out one of Loretta Lynn’s most popular tracks, “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).”  In case you’re not one for animated movies, Johnson proved he could carry a tune on Disney’s Moana in 2016. Johnson didn’t disappoint Kellyoke fans as he nailed harmonizing with the American Idol star.   Lynn’s song, “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),”  was the country legend’s first number-one hit. Released in 1966, it was one of Lynn’s 24 number-one singles. Lynn passed away earlier this year at the age of 90 on October 4, 2022.

 

