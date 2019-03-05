Watch now: Chris Janson keeps the “Good Vibes” going in new music video

ABC/Image Group LAChris Janson continues spreading the “Good Vibes” with the new music video for his latest single of the same name.

“Good Vibes” is the lead release from the “Fix a Drink” hitmaker’s forthcoming third album.

“I’m extraordinarily happy that we picked this for the first single because it sort of set the tone for the rest of the album, which is very positive and uplifting,” Chris tells Billboard.

“I was very adamant about the video including random acts of kindness, random acts of happiness, random acts of smiling and just doing things that make people happy,” he continues, “which is what ‘Good Vibes’ is all about.”

Among the feel-good scenarios in the clip: Chris spends a day outdoors with his family, police officers play basketball with a group of kids, and a soldier comes home.

“Good Vibes” is Chris’s first new music video since his ACM-nominated clip for “Drunk Girl.”