Watch Now: Chris Janson says female-centric CMA telecast will be “killer”: “I think it’s going to be the best”

Chris Janson is one of the many artists who’ll be performing at the CMA Awards telecast on Wednesday night. The “Good Vibes” star thinks it’s great that the show will be highlighting the female stars of country music, and that Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba will kill it as hosts.
When it comes to his personal life, Chris believes the old saying, “Behind every great man is a great woman,” should be flipped, because he believes behind every great woman is a man.
“She gets all the credit. I mean, really,” Chris says of his wife Kelly. “And she’s just smarter and she’s more wittier and she just gets it. I hate that old saying, man, ‘Behind every dude…’ Like, I prefer to reverse that.”
He also thinks that the CMA telecast will be “killer” because of the presence of Carrie, Dolly and Reba.
‘The hosting is going to be pretty much top tier. I think it’s going to be the best. You’ve got a trio of three great women doing it and they’re all really good at it. So that’s gonna be amazing,” Janson gushes.
As for his part of the show, Chris taking part in an all-star tribute to legendary singer/songwriter Kris Kristofferson.
“Front and center, [it’s] me, Dierks [Bentley], Sheryl Crow, Joe Walsh and my friend Johnny O from Brothers Osborne. So it’s gonna be a great tribute,” says Chris. “I’m gonna do what I do best and that’s play, and sing if needed. But I’m there to provide my harmonica skills and like stand out and do my soloing and stuff. So I’m excited!”
You can watch the all-star jam Wednesday night when the 53rd annual CMA Awards airing on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.