Watch now: Ellen DeGeneres reveals baby gender for FGL’s Tyler Hubbard

ABC/Image Group LA – Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard won’t soon forget his appearance this week on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

He and his wife Hayley were supposed to find out the sex of their second child on Friday, but Ellen sped up the process for the couple with a surprise gender reveal.

Prior to the big news, both Tyler and Hayley agreed they felt like they’re having a son, though they admitted they’ve been wrong before. You may remember that due to a problem with a test, they believed their one-year-old daughter Olivia was going to be a boy for two-and-a-half months, until new results showed otherwise.

In the end, Ellen and Brian Kelley proved the Hubbards right, as they hit a big red button that sent rockets of blue confetti through the air, while an “It’s a Boy” backdrop appeared.

In the interview, Tyler also revealed that Olivia had just taken her first steps in Ellen’s green room.

You can check out FGL’s appearance, including their performance of “Talk You Out of It,” on YouTube now.