Watch now: “Hell Right,” you can’t get more country than Blake Shelton’s new video
Blake Shelton keeps it simple in his new music video for “Hell Right,” going for a pretty literal interpretation of the party song about having a good time.
The video begins with Trace Adkins starting a campfire, as a crowd gathers around; he and Blake then lean against opposite sides of a red pickup truck to sing the song.
During the course of the video, there’s somebody participating in practically every country pastime you can imagine: horseback riding, roping, bull-riding, bow-shooting, and even catching and releasing a monster catfish.
If you look closely, you’ll even spot HARDY engaging in a literal roll in the hay. HARDY wrote this song, as well as Blake’s CMA-nominated smash, “God’s Country.”
You can check out the “Hell Right” video on YouTube now.
