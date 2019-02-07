Watch now: Justin Moore’s dramatic new video “The Ones that Didn’t Make It Back Home” mirrors real life
By News Desk
|
Feb 7, 2019 @ 10:56 AM

The Valory Music Co. – Justin Moore’s fifth studio album, Late Nights and Longnecks, is set to arrive on April 26.

The Arkansas native’s new collection of music features his latest single, “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” which pays tribute to the military, first responders, nurses, and teachers.

Justin shot the dramatic new music video for the song on Veterans Day of last year. It stars real-life firefighters and former policemen, and was even directed by one-time EMT Cody Villalobos.

The clip closes with this message from Justin: “Here’s to the families that live in the reality of this video, and to the ones that didn’t make it back home.”

You can watch “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” on YouTube now.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Little Big Town will lead Friday’s tribute to Dolly as 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year Watch now: Blake Shelton becomes the party-focused mayor in “UglyDolls” Morgan Evans will be “Unapologetically” supporting his wife Kelsea Ballerini at Sunday’s Grammys Maren Morris and Little Big Town book performance slots on Sunday’s Grammys WATCH: The Set List with Alabama’s Rudy Owen, Hunter Hayes, Locash and more! Luke Combs hits the road like a “Hurricane,” setting his sold-out Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour in motion
Comments