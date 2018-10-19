Watch now: Kane Brown invites fans to his wedding in new “Good as You” video

ABC/Image Group LAKane Brown and Katelyn Jae are still on their honeymoon in Gatlinburg, TN but the “Lose It” hitmaker’s wasting no time sharing his wedding footage with his fans.

Roughly a week after the couple was married at Mint Springs Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, they’re showing off their special day in the new video for Kane’s song “Good as You.”

“I just want to wake up every day here in this bed/Never leave ‘I love you’ left unsaid/It might take a hundred lifetimes to do/But baby, I just want to be good as you,” Kane sings in the romantic song.

From Kane having Katelyn’s name tattooed on his hand to the bride and groom getting ready for the ceremony, no part of the day is left out. You can check out everything from the ceremony to the after-party to the fireworks in the clip, which is posted on YouTube now.

Before the wedding, Kane told ABC Radio he’d still be on his post-wedding trip when he celebrates his 25th birthday on Saturday. He’ll be back to work by November 9, when his sophomore album, Experiment, comes out. “Good as You” is the latest track that’s available to stream or download now.

