Watch now: King Calaway circles the globe to duet with Laine Hardy on Beatles’ classic
CeCe DawsonEven though King Calaway‘s still relatively new, they already have the distinction of being country’s most internationally-diverse band.
In fact, two of its members have weathered the COVID-19 pandemic in their homelands: Jordan Harvey in Scotland, and Simon Dumas in Gibraltar. Like many other country acts, King Calaway was overseas for the Country to Country Festival when coronavirus began to bring life to a halt.
“King Calaway was doing a little European run for C2C…” Simon explains. “We were gonna take a week off for me to come home for my brother’s bachelor weekend, and Jordan was gonna visit his family. And so we just so happened to be in Europe when kind of things started locking down.”
Unable to play live, the six-man band searched for a way to keep making music, and Nashville’s House Band Series was born. L.A.-based Chad Michael Jervis explains.
“When the quarantine began, we wanted to try to do something that was a little creative, with us being in all of our different places,” he tells ABC Audio. “The first video that we did was just…an acoustic rendition of one of our songs from the record, ‘Obvious.’”
“People really loved it,” he continues, “so we decided to…do a couple more videos like this. But then we realized, ‘Well, why don’t we bring in some other artists and some friends of ours?’”
So far, Jordan, Simon, Chad, Caleb Miller, Chris Deaton, and Austin Luther have teamed up with Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen and more.
This week, they tackle The Beatles‘ classic, “I Saw Her Standing There” with 2019 American Idol winner Laine Hardy, which premieres exclusively via ABC Audio.
King Calaway’s eyeing Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Ingrid Andress as future dream collaborators.
By Stephen Hubbard
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.