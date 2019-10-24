Watch now: Little Big Town’s vocals shine in new video for “Over Drinking”

Capitol NashvilleLittle Big Town gets back to basics in their new performance video for “Over Drinking.”

In the new clip for their latest single, Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman simply sit and sing in a grey room, while the boys — Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet — are seated too, as they play guitar and harmonize. A keyboard player and another guitarist also join the band for the stripped-down performance.

You can check out Little Big Town’s new video for “Over Drinking” on YouTube now. It’s the lead single from their new Nightfall album, which comes out January 17.

