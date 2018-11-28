Watch now: Mason Ramsey dreams of a “White Christmas” with Ellen DeGeneres
By News Desk
|
Nov 27, 2018 @ 6:27 PM

ABC/Image Group LA Just weeks after pretending to be Carrie Underwood’s son during the opening monologue of this year’s CMA Awards, Mason Ramsey was back on national TV Tuesday, performing “White Christmas” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The viral video sensation, who first got attention for his yodeling, is also set to sing the Bing Crosby classic December 13 on NBC’s Today show.

“’White Christmas’ is the best holiday song and I’ve grown up listening to Michael Bublé’s version with Shania Twain,” the 12-year-old says. “It’s also a song in Home Alone too — my favorite movie to watch at Christmas!”

This Saturday night, Mason kicks off a five-night run opening for Florida Georgia Line during their Live from Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Mason’s version of “White Christmas” is available to stream or download now.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Brett Eldredge is ready to “Glow” with multiple TV appearances and holiday concerts this Christmas season Dan + Shay help rebuild Tree of Life Synagogue after last month’s deadly shooting Watch now: Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks has a message for this year’s winner Watch Now: Luke Combs reveals which star his mom can’t wait to meet at the CMA Awards Watch Now: Morgan Evans says CMA-nominated wife Kelsea Ballerini always assumes she’s not going to win Want to know what Brad Paisley has planned for Wednesday’s CMA Awards — just ask his sons
Comments