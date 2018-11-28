Watch now: Mason Ramsey dreams of a “White Christmas” with Ellen DeGeneres

ABC/Image Group LA Just weeks after pretending to be Carrie Underwood’s son during the opening monologue of this year’s CMA Awards, Mason Ramsey was back on national TV Tuesday, performing “White Christmas” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The viral video sensation, who first got attention for his yodeling, is also set to sing the Bing Crosby classic December 13 on NBC’s Today show.

“’White Christmas’ is the best holiday song and I’ve grown up listening to Michael Bublé’s version with Shania Twain,” the 12-year-old says. “It’s also a song in Home Alone too — my favorite movie to watch at Christmas!”

This Saturday night, Mason kicks off a five-night run opening for Florida Georgia Line during their Live from Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Mason’s version of “White Christmas” is available to stream or download now.

