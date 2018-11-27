Watch Now: Morgan Evans says CMA-nominated wife Kelsea Ballerini always assumes she’s not going to win

ABC/Image Group LAKelsea Ballerini is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year at Wednesday’s CMA Awards. She’s been nominated several times before, but her husband, fellow chart-topping country star Morgan Evans, tells ABC Radio that she can’t seem to convince herself that she might actually take home a trophy.

“She always goes into those awards assuming that she’s not going to win,” he says. “I’m sure she’d love to — I mean, that’s the dream — but I feel like she’s very much, ‘I’m so happy to be here. I’m so happy to be performing.’”

“When the award comes, I get super-nervous for her,” he adds. “But she always says, ‘It’s gonna be Miranda! It has to be Miranda! She wins every year!’ or ‘It’s gonna be Carrie!’ or whatever. But I’m always rooting for her!”

Morgan and Kelsea will be walking the red carpet together at Wednesday’s big event, and the “Kiss Somebody” singer says there’s a big difference between the two when it comes to getting red carpet ready.

“The CMA preparations are pretty limited [for me]. I just put a shirt and pants and a jacket on!” he laughs. “But CMA preparations for Kelsea are a pretty serious business!” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Tune in to the CMAs Wednesday night on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET to see if Kelsea will finally triumph in the Female Vocalist category.

