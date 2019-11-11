Watch Now: Reigning CMA Vocal Group Old Dominion can barely keep track of all their awards

ABC AudioReigning CMA Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion is going into Wednesday night’s CMA Awards with their fans’ seal of approval — their new self-titled third album hit number one on the country chart. Frontman Matthew Ramsey tells ABC Audio it’s gratifying that fans are loving their new music.
“Y’know, you never really know. We think it’s good, we feel like it’s good, but we’re so inside,” he explained Monday in Nashville. “And then you push it out there and you just kind of, like, wait for the reaction. And…so far, the reaction has been incredible. And for it to hit number one is just awesome.”
Also awesome is the fact that at this point, Old Dominion can barely remember how many awards they’ve won in total. They think they’ve got three ACMs, one CMA and, as Trevor Rosen jokes, “Sexiest Men Alive!”
But if their name is called Wednesday night — and that’s a big if, because the band acknowledges the competition is stiff — don’t expect them to take the podium with a prepared speech.
“We don’t really plan…” admits Matthew.
“We plan for Matt to give the speech!” jokes Brad Tursi.
“I usually just kind of, you know, wait until we’re walking up the stairs to see what comes out,” Matthew laughs.
The five-man band will perform “One Man Band” on this year’s show. To see if Matthew will have to come up with a great speech on the spot, tune in to the 53rd annual CMA Awards, airing Wednesday, November 13 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.
Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.