Watch now: Riley Green proves he’s a hit with the home folks in new “Grandpas” video

Big MachineRiley Green shot the new video for his hit, “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” during a sold-out home state show in September in Phenix City, Alabama. The amphitheater is just a couple hours south of Jacksonville, where Riley was raised.

In the clip, Riley sits alone on the stage, accompanying himself on acoustic guitar as he sings the emotional song he wrote about his grandfathers. Several thousand fans prove the single’s grassroots appeal, singing every word and turning the video into a huge exercise in crowd participation. Several times, they threaten to totally take over, and toward the end, the Alabama native lets them.

You can check out the “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” video on YouTube now.

Riley’s currently working his own Get That Man a Beer Tour, while also opening for Jon Pardi on the Heartache Medication trek. Next year, he’ll head out with Jason Aldean on the We Back Tour.

