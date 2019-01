In this week’s episode: 0:22 – Wal-mart Yodel Boy, Mason Ramsey 1:14 – All Female CMT Artist of the Year Award Show 1:37 – Stage Bloopers with Blake Shelton & Dan + Shay 2:14 – Garth Brooks Announces Notre Dame Performance 2:34 – Who do you want to see more of in 2019?! “The Set List” hosted by Jill Wilderman

