WATCH: “The Set List” featuring The Next Women of Country and a new Blake & Gwen Christmas Song

This week on “The Set List” Jill Wilderman talks CMT’s “Next Women of Country” and new Christmas music from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani!

RELATED CONTENT

Cody Johnson Put on Vocal Rest, Cancels 3 Concerts

Goin’ gone: Garth’s first two stadium dates are already sold out

The Cowboy Rides Away…mostly: George Strait books a busy 2019

Brett Eldredge is ready to “Glow” with multiple TV appearances and holiday concerts this Christmas season

Dan + Shay help rebuild Tree of Life Synagogue after last month’s deadly shooting

Watch now: Mason Ramsey dreams of a “White Christmas” with Ellen DeGeneres