Water Line Change Out Phase 5 Construction Project to Begin Monday

September 12, 2023 10:14AM CDT
Getty Images

On September 18, 2023, Rink’s Lease Service, Inc. will begin construction on a new 8” PVC water line crossing Broadway, 13th Street, and 14th Street between Texas Ave and Ave J.

The project will result in possible delays and detours for traffic along Broadway, 13th, and 14th street between Texas Ave and Ave J. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

