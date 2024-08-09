Water Line Construction to Begin Monday in Manhattan Heights

On August 12, 2024, Rink’s Lease Service, Inc., will begin construction of a water line change out in the Manhattan Heights area. This waterline change out is being completed ahead of paving improvements that were approved in the 2022 Street Bond. Through traffic will be restricted in segments of the construction zone. The project will result in possible traffic delays and detours for traffic along the area. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone. Construction is expected to last approximately 12 months.