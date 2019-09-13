‘We Back’: It’s SC vs. AL when football Saturday returns with Jason Aldean

Broken BowIf you haven’t heard Jason Aldean’s new song, “We Back,” chances are if you watch college football, you will.

The SEC on CBS has picked the lead single from Jason’s forthcoming album as their song for the season. You can listen for “We Back” this weekend when the first football Saturday in the Southeastern Conference takes place in Columbia, SC, with the Gamecocks taking on the Crimson Tide.

You can tune in to watch South Carolina play Alabama starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Meanwhile, the ACM Entertainer of the Decade will likely be watching from Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, where his Ride All Night Tour will be Saturday night.

This happens to be the first road trip for his infant daughter, who was born February 4.

“Navy’s first time on tour this week,” he tweeted, along with pictures of himself with the smiling, laughing little one. “This is the happiest baby I have ever seen.”

Jason’s newest baby — his ninth album titled 9 — arrives November 22.

