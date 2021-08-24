      Weather Alert

“We did it!”: Thanks to Walker Hayes, Applebee's returns Oreo shake to the menu

Aug 24, 2021 @ 12:00pm

Robert Chavers

With the power of “Fancy Like,” Applebee’s has officially brought back a classic menu item. 

After Walker Hayes‘ hit went viral on TikTok, the food chain has returned the Oreo Cookie Shake to the menu on Monday for a limited time. Walker name-checks the frozen treat in the chorus.

The catchy tune is front and center in a new ad for Applebees that features the video of Walker and his daughter, Lela, doing the now-famous dance, highlighting the Oreo shake and Bourbon Street Steak alongside clips of fans from around the country recreating the choreography.   

“We did it! Starting today… @applebees has officially brought back the Oreo Cookie Shake y’all go get your #FancyLike date night on,” Walker celebrates on Instagram

The original “Fancy Like” video has amassed more than 26 million views on TikTok and counting, and shot to the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The breakthrough song also reached the top 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is in the top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. 

