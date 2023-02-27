96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

“We Got [Tour] History”: Mitchell Tenpenny wraps Heavy trek

February 27, 2023 2:48PM CST
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Mitchell Tenpenny wrapped his headlining tour just in time to head to Europe for the Country to Country festival. 

During the six-week trek, the Nashville native sold out 13 shows, including two in his hometown at the Ryman Auditorium. Newcomer Tyler Braden opened all the dates on the This is the Heavy Tour.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that this was the best tour we’ve ever had and there’s only one reason and that’s because of y‘all,” Mitchell reflected after the final show in Georgia. “The passion, joy, and insane vocals y’all showed us every night is something me and my team will never forget.”

“We saw so many familiar faces and friends and an overwhelming amount of new friends and support,” he adds.

On Friday, March 3, Mitchell’s releasing a new “slowed-down, scaled-back” version of his hit “We Got History” that puts the focus on his vocals.

That same day, he plays a C2C show in Hamburg, Germany. This summer, he’ll head out on the Highway Desperado Tour with Jason Aldean.

