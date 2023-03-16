96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

We Have A New Dog Breed In The U.S. And The Winner Is ????????

March 16, 2023 9:08AM CDT
Share
We Have A New Dog Breed In The U.S. And The Winner Is ????????
Animals In The News

There’s a new top dog in the United States.  According to the American Kennel Club, the French bulldog has surpassed the labrador retriever as America’s favorite dog breed.  It ends a 31-year reign at the top for the labrador retriever, which hangs on to the #2 spot ahead of golden retrievers, German shepherds, and poodles.  More than 108,000 French bulldogs were registered last year, compared to 21,000 labs.  Some experts credit celebrities for the trend – some famous Frenchie owners include Lady Gaga, Leonardo di Caprio, Megan Thee Stallion, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

 

More about:
963KLLL
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Crazy GirlEli Young Band
6:56pm
Good Day For LivingJoe Nichols
6:53pm
WavesLuke Bryan
6:50pm
Rock And A Hard PlaceBailey Zimmerman
6:42pm
Aint Worth The WhiskeyCole Swindell
6:39pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Miranda Lambert Earns First Number One As Songwriter Thanks To Morgan Wallen
2

Kane Brown Has Been Writing Some 'Darker' Songs About Mental Health Struggles
3

Travis Kelce Hosts SNL, Busts Out Patrick Mahomes Impression
4

Luke Combs Lands 15th Consecutive #1 At Country Radio With “Going, Going, Gone”
5

Brantley Gilbert To Release Deluxe Edition Of ‘So Help Me God’ Featuring Five New Songs