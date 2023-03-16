We Have A New Dog Breed In The U.S. And The Winner Is ????????

There’s a new top dog in the United States. According to the American Kennel Club, the French bulldog has surpassed the labrador retriever as America’s favorite dog breed. It ends a 31-year reign at the top for the labrador retriever, which hangs on to the #2 spot ahead of golden retrievers, German shepherds, and poodles. More than 108,000 French bulldogs were registered last year, compared to 21,000 labs. Some experts credit celebrities for the trend – some famous Frenchie owners include Lady Gaga, Leonardo di Caprio, Megan Thee Stallion, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.