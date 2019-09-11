“We Were”… checking out the Jonas Brothers: Keith Urban gives Joe, Nick and Kevin high marks

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboThe Jonas Brothers’ Nashville stop on their Happiness Begins Tour was a can’t-miss show for lots of country stars: Dan + Shay came onstage to sing “Tequila” and Kelsea Ballerini posed for photos with the JoBros, and Keith Urban was backstage hanging with Joe Jonas.

“Shout out to Joe Jonas and the Jonas Brothers for an insanely great show last night,” the CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year tweeted, along with a photo backstage with Joe. “You GOT to go see this tour — the energy in the arena was like Cape Canaveral — the whole band was on!!!!!!”

“Joe and Nick splitting verses on ‘Jealous’ and ‘Cake By The Ocean’ — sooooo good!!!!!” he added, referencing Nick’s solo hit, and Joe’s hit with the band DNCE, respectively.

Meanwhile, Keith’s just put out a new music video for the acoustic version of his latest single, “We Were.”

The stripped-down black-and-white performance video is punctuated by pops of color and illustrations that match the song’s storyline. You can check it out now on YouTube.

