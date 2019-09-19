Wedding watch: Carly Pearce’s trip down the aisle will be “very special and very Carly & Michael,” she says

ABC/Image Group LAThe exact timing of Carly Pearce’s wedding to Michael Ray is top secret, but all the pieces seem to be in place for it to happen anytime.

Carly started September with a bachelorette bash at her former workplace — Dollywood — and a few days later, she and Michael picked up their marriage license.

Then, this past weekend, Michael traveled to Sin City for an impromptu bachelor party at the Wynn. His dad, uncle, and some friends joined him for an 18-hour party that included cigars, winning $1500 playing blackjack, a performance by the Chainsmokers, and a Shaquille O’Neal sighting, plus donuts on a private plane.

You can check out both Michael and Carly’s photo diaries from their respective parties at People.com.

Meanwhile, Carly and her wedding planner — a.k.a. her mom — are busy putting the final touches on the ceremony.

“I never have been the girl that cared about her wedding,” Carly confessed to ABC Radio. “But now I’m finding it’s very fun, and I never knew that my mom was going to love planning a wedding so much.”

“But it’s really fun and it’s something that I think you don’t get: that kind of time with your mother as an only daughter,” she reflects. “And we’re having a really good time doing that, and it’s gonna be very special and very Carly and Michael.”

Stay tuned to find out when the trip down the aisle takes place.

Ironically, both Michael and Carly’s latest singles are all about heartbreak: Michael’s climbing the chart with “Her World or Mine,” while Carly’s duet with Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” comes out next week.

