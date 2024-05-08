Weekend of Giving Fundraising Results

Covenant Health would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to those in our community for making this year’s Weekend of Giving a success.

This year, Covenant Children’s raised a record-breaking $685,400. Money raised will go towards funding more equipment for the hospital’s Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

On Friday, May 3, Covenant Children’s had a record number of patients in the NICU. As a Level IV NICU, Covenant Children’s can provide the highest level of care to our smallest patients. With our pediatric and maternal transportation fleet, Covenant transports moms and babies from all over West Texas and eastern New Mexico.

Funds from this year’s Weekend of Giving will also go towards providing more group therapy sessions for moms in the hospital before and after giving birth. Last year, Covenant Children’s opened the region’s only pediatric outpatient relational health center and continues to make mental, behavioral, emotional, and spiritual health a priority for all patients.

Covenant Children’s would like to extend a special thanks to our exclusive sponsors and generous supporters of this weekend.

Debbie & Joey McGuire

First United Bank

Market Street

Cavender’s Auto Group

BJ Lewis, Robert Wood, & Keith McNeese

Sara Evans & Jeff Trott

Celebrity golfers: Josh Abbott, Wade Bowen, Cleto Cordero, Tim DeRuyter, Zach Kittley, Sammy Morris, Dylan Cantrell, Krista Gerlich, Plenette Pierson, Norense Odiase, Jarrett & Trey Culver, Chandler Bownds, Antonio Huffman, and Grant McCasland.

About Covenant Health:

As the home of compassionate care and health excellence, it is Covenant Health’s vision to create Health for a Better World. Covenant Health is home to the only free-standing children’s hospital in West Texas, the only certified stroke center, and the best hospital in the Panhandle Plains region as voted by U.S. News & World Report. For more than 100 years our pioneering spirit has been moving us forward, bringing world-class research and the most advanced treatments to West Texas and eastern New Mexico. Our connected health network of eight hospitals, and more than 6,000 caregivers allows us to provide our patients with the excellent care they deserve, with more locations, doctors, and specialists. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages.

