Weird Al on Creativity, Music, and “Polkamania”

I’m joined today by Weird Al Yankovic, the best-selling comedy recording artist in history. He has teamed up with twelve animators to bring us “Polkamania”. Which is a medley that promises to be as entertaining as it is innovative. During our conversation, Al shared his excitement about working with such a talented group of animators, many of whom he has collaborated with before. “I’m at a place in my career where I can pick up the phone, and people are excited to work with me so I was thrilled with it,” he said.

One of the most touching moments in our chat was when Al spoke about his daughter, who played a role in the creation of “Polkamania.” He revealed that she suggested including Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” as a nod to contemporary music this year. However, it didn’t make the final cut due to time constraints. Al’s admiration for his daughter’s artistic talents are obvious! More stories and the Rockin’ 8 are here as Weird Al takes a Beyond the Mic Short Cut!

