Wells Completes Analyst Staff With Nick Holt

Longtime defensive coordinator will join the Texas Tech staff as an offensive analyst
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells rounded out his analyst staff for the 2021 season Tuesday with the hiring of veteran defensive coach Nick Holt, who brings more than 30 years of experience with him to the program.
Holt will assist offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie and the Red Raider coaching staff, providing advance scouting of opponents while also tracking in-game tendencies. He joins defensive analyst Art Valero on Texas Tech’s analyst staff, giving Wells a pair of veteran voices with more than 30 years at either the collegiate or professional levels.
“Coach Holt has seen college football at the highest level as a national champion, and is an ideal analyst to assist our offensive staff in preparations each week,” Wells said. “We are excited to welcome him to our Red Raider family.”
Holt arrives in Lubbock following one season as the head coach of the Varese Skorpions, a professional team in Italy. Prior to that, he was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Purdue for three seasons (2017-19) where he helped lead the Boilermarkers to two bowl appearances and memorable wins over No. 2 Ohio State and No. 19 Iowa in 2018.
Holt has 19 years of experience as a defensive coordinator at the collegiate level with previous stops at Western Kentucky (2013-16), Washington (2009-11), USC (2006-08) and Idaho (1994-97). He was also the defensive coordinator for the Vandals during his two seasons as head coach from 2004-05.
His tenure at Idaho split two different stints at USC as he was the linebackers coach from 2001-03 before returning as the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach in 2006. The Trojans claimed the 2003 national championship and five Pac-10 titles during his six combined seasons on staff, which resulted in a 63-14 overall record during that time.
Overall, Holt has coached in 17 bowl games during his career, including seven BCS bowls. He has additional experience as the defensive line coach at both UNLV (1988-89) and Louisville (1998-2000) and as the recruiting coordinator at Arkansas in 2012.
A native of San Jose, California, Holt was a four-year letterwinner, a two-time captain and Most Valuable Player as a linebacker at the University of the Pacific. He was named to the Associated Press All-West Coast team in 1984 and 1985 and was an honorable mention All-American in 1985.
Holt graduated from Pacific in 1986 with his bachelor’s degree in political economics. He and his wife, Julie, have two adult sons, Nick and Ben. Ben Holt was a linebacker under his father at both Western Kentucky (2015-16) and then Purdue (2019).
