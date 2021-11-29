      Weather Alert

“We're very excited”: Reba McEntire opening restaurant and live music venue in 2022

Nov 29, 2021 @ 10:45am

Welcome to Reba’s Place, a new bar, restaurant and live music venue curated in honor of the country legend herself, Reba McEntire

Housed inside a 100-year-old Masonic Temple in Reba’s home state of Oklahoma will be a two-story restaurant, bar, live music venue and retail store. Reba’s Place will regularly feature live music shows, along with a personalized menu that boasts a “Fancy” steak, named after her signature hit, her favorite dish, pinto beans and corn bread, along with street tacos, chicken fried steak and more.

The multi-purpose venue will also display memorabilia from her storied career and the decor will reflect her midwestern roots, in addition to a vintage bar that will serve beer, wine and craft cocktails.  

Reba made the announcement on Saturday during a performance in Atoka where the venue is located.

“We’re really tickled, we’re very excited about it,” Reba said onstage. “It’s going to have great food, family atmosphere, a bandstand in there where we can do a little pickin’ and grinnin’ and singin.’” 

The singer says they’re hoping to open in September 2022. Reba’s Place is created in partnership with Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the City of Atoka.

