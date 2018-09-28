Wesley Added to Biletnikoff Watch List

The Las Vegas junior is one of 11 added to watch list for top receiver in college football

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech junior wide receiver Antoine Wesley has been added to the 2018 Biletnikoff Award watch list, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Tuesday.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the nation’s top receiver (regardless of position), as Red Raider great Michael Crabtree brought home the honor in 2007 and 2008, making him the first player in the history of the award to win in back-to-back years.

A junior from Las Vegas, Wesley has accumulated 511 yards and four touchdowns on 30 receptions through four games this season. His 511 yards leads Big 12 wide outs and ties for the second-most among FBS receivers this season.

Against Houston on Sept. 15, Wesley snapped the Texas Tech single-game record for receiving yards as he hauled in 13 receptions for 261 yards, topping the previous mark by Joel Filani on his final touchdown grab of the game – a 33-yard strike from freshman quarterback Alan Bowman. He caught three touchdowns in the win, marking the first time he has found the end zone multiples times in a game during his career.

Wesley recorded his first career touchdown the week before against Lamar on a 66-yard haul from Bowman. The play still stands as the longest by a Tech receiver this season, as Wesley has put together five plays of over 30 yards, including a pair over 50 yards against the Cougars.

Last week in Tech’s 41-17 victory over then-No. 15 Oklahoma State, Wesley torched the Cowboys for 98 yards on seven catches, leading the team in receiving yards for a third-straight contest. His 511 yards rank fifth among all-time Tech receivers through the first four games of a season, dating back to 2000.

