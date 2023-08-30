West Texas Bowling Club High School Bowling Preview at Whitewood Lanes September 9th

Learn all about High School Bowling and get to bowl for FREE.

You don’t need to know how to bowl. They will teach you. All schools from around the Lubbock area are welcome even if your school doesn’t have a team.

The Texas High School Bowling Program provides competition between high schools for boys and girls on a varsity and junior varsity level.



The program includes practice sessions, interscholastic competition, uniforms, awards, team and singles state championship tournaments and mirrors U.I.L. policies to the greatest extent possible.

