West Texas Hero Homes Press Release – Ribbon Cutting July 19th

After much anticipation, West Texas Hero Homes, Inc. will officially host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, July 19th at 10:00 at the site of the future Lilley Family Home. The location of the event is 617 E. 15th Street, Wolfforth, Texas.

About U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Jason Lilley

U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Jason Lilley was inspired to serve his country after saving his mother’s life at the age of four. The feeling of heroism he experienced that day motivated him to join the military with the aim of helping others.

In early 2001, Lilley enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Just months into his service, he watched the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on America helplessly, knowing he would soon be called to combat to serve his nation. Despite the circumstances, he felt prideful that he would be given the opportunity to fight for justice and help others. After a deployment to Iraq in 2003, Lilley was immediately redeployed with his unit to Okinawa, Japan. While running a physical fitness test Lilley heard a loud and abrupt ‘pop’ in his knee and knew something was wrong. In seeking medical help for the injury, Lilley endured 25 separate operations, including five complete knee replacements, which ultimately ended his military career after he was forced to medically separate from active duty in January 2007.

For his fearless service, Lilley received a Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and a Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) Service Medal, among other accolades.

After the failed knee surgeries, and a shoulder injury that resulted in unemployment. Lilley spent the last five years hoping to have his leg amputated so he could move on and get back to providing for his family. Lilley has now undergone amputation surgery. Although he knows there’s a long journey ahead, he’s excited to be able to spend time with his family pain- free. Operation FINALLY HOME along with a local builder are thrilled to provide the Lilley family with a custom-built, mortgage-free home in Lubbock, Texas.

About West Texas Hero Homes

In 2010, the West Texas Home Builders Association (WTHBA) was moved by a presentation by Operation Finally Home at a Texas Association of Builder’s Sunbelt Builders Show to build a home for a wounded veteran in Lubbock. The WTHBA received donated materials and a lot from the McDougal Company within a month. The home was showcased in the 2011 Parade of Homes and received a lot of community support, leading to the creation of a new charity called West Texas Hero Homes, Inc.

West Texas Hero Homes is a non-profit organization that provides homes for military and first responder families in Lubbock, Texas. Since then, West Texas Hero Homes partners with members of the community and WTHBA to build and provide mortgage free homes. Every dollar donated goes directly into building the next home.

For more information, please visit Westtexasherohomes.org.