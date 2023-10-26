Western Texas College Welding Students to Compete in Welding Showdown November 4

Western Texas College is thrilled to announce that six of its talented welding students are set to participate in the highly anticipated Gulf Coast Community College Welding Showdown, scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023. Hosted by Alvin Community College in Alvin, Texas, this exciting event promises to be a riveting showcase of welding mastery and innovation.

Under the mentorship of Jeffrey Stewart, WTC’s esteemed Welding Instructor, these students will have the chance to put their learned skills to the test as they compete in a variety of challenging categories. The welding competition promises to be an electrifying spectacle for both participants and spectators alike.

“The Gulf Coast Community College Welding Showdown is a fantastic opportunity for our students to demonstrate the exceptional skills and craftsmanship they've honed during their time at Western Texas College,” said Stewart.

The competition will feature six distinct categories, each designed to challenge the participants in unique ways.

The six accomplished students representing Western Texas College at this prestigious event are Samuel Hernandez, Patricio Arayo, Kayden Kelly, Alejandro Ruiz, Rowdy Atkins, and Brody Nelson.

In addition to the thrilling competition and the opportunity to highlight their welding skills, participants at the Gulf Coast Community College Welding Showdown will have the chance to win some fantastic prizes.

First-place winners in the pipe categories will earn a coveted welding hood, an essential tool for any dedicated welder, along with a generous cash prize of $250. For the plate categories, first-place winners will also receive a welding hood, along with a cash prize of $100.

Those who secure the second-place position in their respective categories will receive a valuable set of Snap-on Screwdrivers, a cherished addition to any welder's toolkit.

The third-place champions will be rewarded with a handy inspection light, a tool that plays a crucial role in ensuring the quality and precision of welding work.

As they embark on this thrilling journey, Western Texas College stands behind these talented individuals and looks forward to the impressive showcase of their welding skills. The college community eagerly anticipates their outstanding performance and hopes for a successful outcome at the Gulf Coast Community College Welding Showdown.

For more information about Western Texas College and its Welding program, please visit the website at wtc.edu.

