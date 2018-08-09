What Comes After The Kool Aid Pickle Challenge?

We finally have Kool Aid pickles and I want to know what I should do next. Let me know what YOU want to see the crew here at Alpha Media try next via any of the social media platforms below! Or make a comment at the bottom of this article!!

I had some casualties in the process of making this video but that’s the price we pay for true quality entertainment. The KLLL studio floor now looks like a butcher shop with red Kool Aid stains everywhere and one full jar of Kris Mason’s Tropical Pickles was shattered. It was a difficult moment for me. They were terrible anyway so its Kool. <—See what I did there? 😀

Anyway, we had a great time making this video and I think I have come to the conclusion that Kool Aid pickles, at least all of my versions, are terrible. I am basing that off of the information I received from each and every taste testers face!

Film dude: Sean Dillon