What Do You Mean? Dan + Shay are collaborating with Justin Bieber

ABC/ Pawel KaminskiDan + Shay have scored a major pop music collaboration.

The duo have announced that they’re releasing a new song with Justin Bieber called “10,000 Hours” on Friday. Billboard reports that the song was co-written by Justin and the duo’s Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, along with Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd and country songwriters Jordan Reynolds and Jessie Jo Dillon.

Dan + Shay shared a teaser video on Instagram that features a flashing graphic of the two acts’ names and the release date. On Twitter, Justin shared their post, describing the song as “wedding music.”

Dan and Shay have been friends with Justin for several years; his manager, Scooter Braun, is also Dan + Shay’s co-manager. The duo attended Justin and wife Hailey Baldwin‘s wedding celebration on Monday.

“10,000 Hours” serves as the first release from the duo’s new album, which follows their 2018 self-titled project. That album produced the Grammy-winning hit “Tequila” as well as “Speechless” and “All to Myself.”

