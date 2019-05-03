What Exactly Is American Food?

At lunch, a friend and me were discussing how much we love Mexican food. That led to “what has America contributed to the culinary world?” Which led to “What the hell is American food.

I did some research, also known as Wikipedia, and I found a list! It seems to me that America really hasn’t contributed much! If its a meal of sides and snacks you’re looking for, America has you covered! However, we created Pop Tarts and that is pretty damn spectacular. That was NOT sarcasm.

Think about this for a minute. Do you eat more American food or more of some other “Genre”. Due to not knowing exactly what American food is, I’m not even sure myself!

A lot of other countries have some HUGE contributions:

Mexico: Taco’s

Italy: Spaghettii

France: French Fries

Germany: Bratwurst

China: CATS

….and so many more.

America’s Contribution to the Culinary World:

American Chinese cuisine

Apple Pie

Biscuit (and Biscuits and gravy)

Bread

Ammonia cookie

Cuisine of Antebellum America

Apple butter

Apple sauce

Baked potato

Barbecue (see below for specific types)

Bear claw

Beef Manhattan

Cooked horse child

BK Chicken Fries

Blue cheese dressing

Blue-plate special

Bookbinder soup

Breakfast burrito

Brunswick stew

Buffalo burger

Buffalo wing

Bull roast

Burnt ends

Butter cookie

Cajun cuisine

Calf’s liver and bacon

Carolina style

Celery Victor

Cheese dog

Cheese fries

Cheesesteak

Chicago-style pizza

Chicken à la King

Chicken and waffles

Chicken Divan

Chicken fingers

Chicken French

Chicken fried bacon

Chicken fried steak

Chicken nugget

Chicken parmigiana

Chicken sandwich

Chili con carne

Chili dog

Chimichanga

Chips and dip

Chocolate chip cookies

Choco pie

Chowder

City chicken

Clam cake

Clam chowder

Club sandwich

Coleslaw

Cordon bleu

Corn chowder

Corn dog

Corn flakes

Corn relish

Corned beef

Cornish game hen

Cowboy beans

Crab cake

Creamed corn

Creamed eggs on toast

Deviled crab

Deviled egg

Domesticated turkey

Doughnut

Drunken chicken

Eggo

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Neptune

Energy bar

Engastration (e.g., Turducken)

Fajita

Fortune cookie

French dip

Fried chicken

Fried fish

Fry sauce

Frybread

Garden salad

German chocolate cake

Goulash

Greek-American cuisine

Green bean casserole

Grilled cheese

Grits

Hamburger

Hangtown fry

Haystack

Hog fry

Home fries

Hot chicken

Hot chicken sandwich

Hot Pockets

Ice cream cake

Italian-American cuisine

Italian beef

Italian dressing

Jell-O

Jerky

Juba

Key lime pie

Liver and onions

Lobster Newberg

Lobster roll

London broil

Lorna Doone

Macaroni and cheese

Mac n’ Cheetos

Macaroni salad

Maple bacon donut

Maraca pie

Mashed potato

Mashed pumpkin

Meatcake

Meatloaf

Milk toast

Milkshake

Mission burrito

Mozzarella sticks

Muffuletta

Mulligan stew

Onion ring

Oreo

Oysters Rockefeller

Pancakes

Pasta salad

Pastrami

Patty

Peanut butter

Peanut butter and jelly sandwich

Pemmican

Pepperoni

Pepperoni Rolls

Pickled cucumber

Pigs in blankets

Pizza strips

Ploye

Pop-Tarts

Popcorn

Popover

Poppyseed muffin

Pork and beans

Potato salad

Potato skins

Potato wedges

Potatoes O’Brien

Protein bar

Pulled pork

Pumpkin pie

Rabbit pie

Ranch dressing

Reuben sandwich

Ribs

Rolled oyster

Russian dressing

Russian tea cake

Salisbury steak

Sandwich

Sausage gravy

Scampi

Scrapple

Seafood cocktail

Senate bean soup

Slinger

Sloppy joe

Smelt

Sonofabitch stew

Soul food

Sour cream

Soup and sandwich

Squab

Steak

Steak sandwich

Steak sauce

Steamed clams

Steamed ham

Stuffed ham

Stuffed peppers

Stuffed zucchini

Succotash

Surf and turf

Swiss steak

Tetrazzini

Cuisine of the Thirteen Colonies

Thousand Island dressing

Toaster Strudel

Tomato compote

Tuna casserole

Turducken

Thanksgiving turkey

Vichyssoise

Waffle

Breads:

Sandwich bread

Butter With Bread

Bread and butter?! That was us?! Whaaaaa?! Either way, I’m glad we have such awesome people across the globe that can make me fatter every single day. Maybe even send me to an early grave. It’s all worth for great food! Love, peace, and chicken grease!