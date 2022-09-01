“What I Have”: Kelsea Ballerini announces next new song to come off ‘Subject to Change’

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Kelsea Ballerini is gearing up for another song release ahead of her new album. The singer revealed the title of the new track, “What I Have,” on her social channels Thursday.

Leading up to the announcement, she teased her new song’s name, posting a sunset photo of herself sitting at the top of a rocky lookout.

“Right where I’m at with what I have,” Kelsea wrote in the caption.

The new song comes in the wake of a big week of personal news for the country singer: On Monday, she announced that she’s divorcing her husband of nearly five years, singer-songwriter Morgan Evans.

“This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that ultimately has come to an end,” Kelsea wrote when she announced the split to her fans, also asking for grace and understanding as both she and Morgan gear up for busy touring cycles and new music.

Kelsea’s Subject to Change album will arrive next month. She has already shared multiple songs off the track list, including “Love is a Cowboy” and the project’s lead single, “Heartfirst.”

“What I Have” will be out at midnight.

