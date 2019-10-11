“What I See” in an “Old Camaro”: LANCO’s back with two new songs

ABC/Image Group LAThe five-man band LANCO plays with idea of perspective in their new single, “What I See.”

Lead singer Brandon Lancaster recalls how the song was born.

“We had the idea for ‘What I See’ after our bus picked us up in this little random parking lot with just a rundown bar and restaurant,” he explains. “To us, it might have been insignificant as we were just passing through, but to someone, it could be a landmark. This could be the place where someone spent all their Friday nights or had their first fender-bender in high school.”

“We started talking about all our upbringings,” Brandon remembers, “and realized that we all have those places in our own towns that meant something to us, whether it’s the football field or just an exit sign. Though insignificant to most, they are part of our stories, so this song shines a light on the idea that ‘there’s more than meets the eye.’”

You can stream or download “What I See” now, along with another new track, “Old Camaro.”

LANCO scored their first number one, and a double platinum single, with “Greatest Love Story,” which came out in 2016. Its follow-up, “Born to Love You,” was just certified gold earlier this month.

