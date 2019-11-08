“What I See” is LANCO at Gillette, playing for the Patriots vs. the Cowboys

ABC/Image Group LALANCO’s booked to provide the halftime entertainment as the New England Patriots take on the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, November 24 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
The match-up at Gillette Stadium is part of the NFL’s “Salute to Service” campaign, so LANCO’s set will include a special tribute to the men and women of America’s armed forces. The five-man band also promises to deliver new music, including their latest single, “What I See.”
It’s a good bet their set will also feature their chart-topping breakthrough hit, “Greatest Love Story.”
You can tune in to watch the game at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox.
LANCO sets out on their What I See tour early next year, before joining Miranda Lambert on her 2020 Wildcard Tour.
