What it would take for the Lubbock Matadors to get into the NPSL Playoffs…

The NPSL playoffs are approaching. The Lubbock Matadors need some help to find their way into the top 4 in their inaugural season. Right now Laredo leads the league with 25 points and 2 games to play. Brownsville is 2nd with 21 points with 2 to play. 3rd is the Corinthians of San Antonio with 23 points with 1 game to play. Denton is currently in 4th currently with 19 points and 2 to play.
On the outside of the playoffs looking in are Irving and the Matadors. Houston, Ft. Worth, Coyotes and Austin playoff hunt hopes are extinguished. What will it take for the Lubbock Matadors to get into the playoffs? Get out your slide rule, calculator and a beverage of your choice, or you can keep reading.
Here are the breakdowns for each team remaining in the Lone Star Conference playoff hunt:
Laredo: Locked into a playoff berth. Laredo has a 5 point lead against the 5th ranked team with a game in hand. A win in any of their last 2 matches will lock them as the #1 seed in the postseason. The most points they can have is 31, the least is 25. They play @ Brownsville on Wednesday and home vs San Antonio on Saturday.
Matador playoff implications: Neither game matters to Matadors.
Brownsville: They currently sit as the #2 seed but they could be pushed out completely. Unless they pick up 4 points in their last 2 games, as the most points they can get is 27, the least is 21. They play Laredo at home in a battle of the top two teams in the Lone Star on Wednesday and then @ Houston on Saturday.
San Antonio: The Corinthians currently are the #3 seed because of playing one less game with 23 points. They are playing for seeding. If they fall to Laredo in their last game, they will play them again in the 1st round of the playoffs. The most points they can get is 26, the least 23. They play @ Laredo on Saturday. It also is the last game of the season for the Lone Star Conference. All other games will finish while they will be playing. So both teams will know what they need to do before the game ends.
Matador playoff implications: Game doesn’t matter to Matadors.
This is where the whole ball of wax comes into play…
Denton: Currently are in 4th place because of playing one less game and they have 19 points. Denton plays @ Coyotes on Wednesday and then @ Matadors on Saturday. The most points they can have is 25, the least 19.
Irving: Currently are in 5th place because of playing one more game and have 20 points. Irving plays at home versus Ft. Worth. If they win, they are almost certain to be in the playoffs. The most points they can have is 23, the least 20.
Matador playoff implications:
If Denton draws vs the Coyotes and if Irving loses to Ft. Worth and if Matadors win versus Denton… and if the Matadors make up the goal differential Lubbock will be heading to the playoffs otherwise their season ends.
If Irving draws versus Ft. Worth, the Matadors are eliminated. Denton must have a win in 1 of their last two games to clinch a spot and push out Irving.
Simple, win and let the chips fall where they may. Either way it was a great first season for the Matadors this year.