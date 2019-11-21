What Parents Should Know Before Taking Their Kids To See Frozen 2
According to an Entertainment Weekly columnist, Lacey Vorrasi-Banis, you may want to prepare your children prior to taking them to see Frozen 2, which this time is a little darker and heavier.
In the original movie, the death of Anna and Elsa’s parents are subtly mentioned, but in the second installment, the “D-word” is mentioned by Olaf, the snowman.
The separation of Elsa and Anna in Frozen 2 was a little difficult for some small viewers who probably don’t understand why Elsa and Anna split up and wouldn’t think of dragging out their Elsa doll without Anna being in close proximity.
The darkest part of the movie comes three-quarters of the way in when one of the sisters is upset and says, “The life I knew is over. The lights are out. Hello, darkness, I’m ready to succumb.” The columnist says you may want to prepare your child, especially if they were born after 2013, Frozen 2 could be a little hard for them to digest.
Do you plan on taking your child to see Frozen 2?