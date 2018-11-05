What Phrase Would You Like To See Gone Forever?
By mudflap
|
Nov 5, 2018 @ 5:49 AM

What phrase would you like to see gone forever?

Hmmmm, I’m thinking here is some suggestions.

  • “At the end of the day …”
  • “It is what it is.”
  • “Everything happens for a reason.”
  • “Literally.”
  • “Not for nothing.”
  • Sorry, not sorry.”
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

New Music Video: Tim McGraw-Neon Church George Strait Sings En Español Live Missin’ Ole Johnny Cash Music Video Red Team Rolls to 17-5 Win in Series Opener Whitt Named Finalist for Armed Forces Merit Award Texas Tech Tops UTEP in Exhibition Game
Comments