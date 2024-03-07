What to know about Garth Brooks’ new Nashville bar, Friends in Low Places

The iconic lead single off Garth Brooks‘ 1990 album, No Fences, “Friends in Low Places,” is getting the brick-and-mortar treatment.

The country music superstar’s latest project, the Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk, has officially opened its doors, making it a permanent fixture in Nashville.

The 17-time American Music Awards winner and two-time Grammy winner first teased an early peek at the new establishment on ABC’s Good Morning America before joining Robin Roberts live on Thursday when the four-story bar, restaurant and music venue opened in Music City.

Garth even helped the city establish a new police substation that’s situated conveniently next door to his new hotspot in the South Broadway District.

“We had an alley next door, too, which nothing good went in. We had an opportunity to bring the police down here. Broadway has grown so fast the police don’t have a substation,” Garth told GMA.

“Now they got one next door. We love our men and women in blue in this community. They’re like celebrities here. Everybody takes pictures with them,” the singer continued. “Now they have a place here with a bar. It’s fun. We’re part of this neon neighborhood. I’m welcoming anybody to Nashville. Nothing but a big party.”

Garth also performed “Neon Neighborhood” from his latest album, Time Traveler.

Garth and his wife, country music star, TV host and cookbook author Trisha Yearwood, documented their journey building the ultimate oasis on Lower Broadway in their new show, Friends in Low Places.

The docuseries takes fans inside the construction and opening of the Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk and begins streaming on Prime Video March 7.

