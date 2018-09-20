What Would It Take You To Go Vegan?!?!

New Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher says he will go vegan for a full year if the Fightin’ Texas Aggies beat Alabama this weekend. Keep in mind that Jimbo LOVES brisket. Also keep in mind that considering what we’ve seen from “bama so far this season, there’s probably not much threat to Coach Fisher’s current diet. Sorry Aggies, but that Crimson Tide team is a machine!

After seeing this information though, we started wondering what it would take to persuade YOU to go vegan for a year? Let’s start and end with money. Please take our KLLL Instapoll and let us know how much money, (if there’s any amount) it would take for you to go vegan for one year. Thank you!

Jimbo Fisher says he'll go vegan for 1 year if A&M beats 'bama. Would any amount of money convince you to do the same? How much? 1 million dollars

100,000 dollars

1,000 dollars

Not any amount

I already am vegan View Results