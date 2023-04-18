What’s ahead for Miranda Lambert? “Cool collabs” and “fueling [her] creative vibes”

What’s next for Miranda Lambert now that she’s left her longtime label home at Sony Music Nashville?

That’s something lots of folks have been wondering since the ACM Entertainer of the Year announced her departure back in March. Now, she’s telling ABC Audio more about what’s next.

“I am, for the first time in 20 years a free agent,” Miranda points out. “I don’t have a label and I feel pretty great about it. I mean, I have Vanner Records, which was my imprint that now I have.”

“And it feels very inspiring to get to go see what’s out there and what options [there are],” she continues. “And, you know, it’s definitely a very different landscape than the first time I signed my first record deal at 19 years old.”

Miranda and Sony teamed up to launch Vanner back in 2016 with the The Weight of These Wings. Now, she’s open to seeing what the future holds.

“Everything has changed in the business,” she reflects, “and I’m excited to learn about it and hopefully be part of a new wave of whatever’s going on, because it changes so quickly.”

“But I do have a home,” she adds, “and it’s Nashville and this community. So I’m excited to see what comes to the table. And in the meantime, I’m just working on stuff and like getting inspired and seeing what’s fueling my creative vibes.”

In the meantime, Miranda reveals she’s been “writing a ton” and also has “a few cool collabs up [her] sleeve right now.”

Next month, she defends her Entertainer of the Year title at the ACMs, with four more nominations, including Album of the Year for Palomino.

Miranda’s cookbook, Y’all Eat Yet?, also arrives April 25.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.