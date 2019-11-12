What’s happening in a small town? Oh, Lindsay Ell’s just having the best week of her life

ABC Audio
Her duet with Brantley Gilbert, “What Happens In a Small Town,” just hit number one, and she’s nominated for a CMA Award Wednesday, so Lindsay Ell must be having one of the best weeks of her life, right?
“I want to say…in the top three…maybe it’s just the best week of my life!” she told ABC Audio Tuesday in Nashville. “I have dreamed of having a number-one song ever since I was a little girl. I mean, ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve been going to sleep praying, like to have a number-one song one day.”
“And to wake up this week, CMA Awards week — the week that I am nominated for my first CMA award — to have the number one song in the country with Brantley Gilbert…I mean, everything is happening, and this week is awesome!” Lindsay says.
In fact, Lindsay is so over the moon that even if she and Brantley don’t win for Vocal Event of the Year on Wednesday, she won’t mind.
“I mean, the fact that we’re celebrating our number one this week, Brantley and I get to walk the carpet and and high five to that, it’s my first CMA nomination, so much is happening that is just such an honor to be here,” she gushed.
“I’m performing on the show with my idols, Little Big Town,” the Calgary native adds. “It’s going to be such an incredible Wednesday night that I’m happy regardless.”
Lindsay and Little Big Town are actually performing as part of a huge number that will also include Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, Maddie & Tae, Runaway June and Ashley McBryde.
Tune in to the 53rd annual CMA Awards Wednesday night at 8 on ABC to see what they’ll be performing, and who wins.
