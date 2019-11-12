      Weather Alert

What’s TheDifference Between Yams And Sweet Potatoes?

Nov 12, 2019 @ 8:16am
Unusual purple carrot amongst sweet potatoes at local farm stand.

This Thanksgiving, families across the country will enjoy a traditional meal of turkey, stuffing, and sweet potatoes … or are they yams? Discussions on the proper name for the orange starchy stuff on your table can get more heated than arguments about topping them with marshmallows. But there’s an easy way to tell the difference between sweet potatoes and yams: If you picked up the tuber from a typical American grocery store, it’s probably a sweet potato.

To read the rest of the article click here.

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Is the Woodrow Haunted Manor REALLY HAUNTED?
Team KLLL
National Dive Bar Day
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Recent JMM Podcasts