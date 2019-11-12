What’s TheDifference Between Yams And Sweet Potatoes?
Unusual purple carrot amongst sweet potatoes at local farm stand.
This Thanksgiving, families across the country will enjoy a traditional meal of turkey, stuffing, and sweet potatoes … or are they yams? Discussions on the proper name for the orange starchy stuff on your table can get more heated than arguments about topping them with marshmallows. But there’s an easy way to tell the difference between sweet potatoes and yams: If you picked up the tuber from a typical American grocery store, it’s probably a sweet potato.
