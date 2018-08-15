When You Were A Kid, Did You Love Or Dread Back To School?

School is back in session soon for many, and even SOONER for others (like Amarillo ISD and Canyon ISD starting Wednesday). At the beginning of every school year, I think about parents dropping their kids off at kindergarten for the first time, and all the crocodile tears shed. I think of the fact that I was very lucky because my grandmother was my kindergarten teacher. THAT was awesome because it was at her house, so when all the little children went home at noon, I got to stay and have lunch. Actually, in retrospect it was amazing the other little kids didn’t hate me. Maybe they did and I was too oblivious to realize it. Come to think of it, there was the time Myra Kay Mac Neil colored the fire in my Christmas fireplace chartreuse. Hmmm.

Anyway, back to…back to school, I saw an article from odysseyonline.com that was attempting to give the top five reasons to look forward to going back to school. Number one was new classes, followed by new opportunities, events, vacations and making new friends. I found the “vacations” reason ironic…..kind of like “looking forward to going back so you can leave again?”.

How did you handle back to school? I hope you’re okay, and please watch out in the SCHOOL ZONES, and dang it, don’t color anyone’s Christmas fire chartreuse.